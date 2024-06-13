Have we got brews for you: Top ten cafes according to our readers in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 18:44 BST
The top ten cafes in the area have been voted for by Rugby readers.

In a bid to celebrate ‘cafe culture’ in our town, we asked our readers to shine a light on their favourite spots.

We know we’re blessed with plenty of brilliant and unique cafes and coffee shops, but we wanted to hear about the ones that really stood out.

Dozens of people responded to the poll.

Here’s a picture gallery of the most voted for establishments. Is your favourite there?

Plant Me, Albert Street, Rugby.

1. Plant Me

Plant Me, Albert Street, Rugby. Photo: WW

Staff at Square Coffee, The Green in Dunchurch.

2. Square Coffee

Staff at Square Coffee, The Green in Dunchurch. Photo: Square Coffee

Enjoying lunch at Treacles at Mosaic, Main Street, Bilton.

3. Treacles at Mosaic

Enjoying lunch at Treacles at Mosaic, Main Street, Bilton. Photo: WW

Cafe Roj, Chapel Street, Rugby.

4. Cafe Roj

Cafe Roj, Chapel Street, Rugby. Photo: Cafe Roj

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.