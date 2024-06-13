Have we got brews for you: Top ten cafes according to our readers in Rugby

In a bid to celebrate ‘cafe culture’ in our town, we asked our readers to shine a light on their favourite spots.

We know we’re blessed with plenty of brilliant and unique cafes and coffee shops, but we wanted to hear about the ones that really stood out.

Dozens of people responded to the poll.

Here’s a picture gallery of the most voted for establishments. Is your favourite there?

1 . Plant Me Plant Me, Albert Street, Rugby. Photo: WW

2 . Square Coffee Staff at Square Coffee, The Green in Dunchurch. Photo: Square Coffee

3 . Treacles at Mosaic Enjoying lunch at Treacles at Mosaic, Main Street, Bilton. Photo: WW

4 . Cafe Roj Cafe Roj, Chapel Street, Rugby. Photo: Cafe Roj