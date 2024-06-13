Have we got brews for you: Top ten cafes according to our readers in Rugby

In a bid to celebrate ‘cafe culture’ in our town, we asked our readers to shine a light on their favourite spots.
We know we’re blessed with plenty of brilliant and unique cafes and coffee shops, but we wanted to hear about the ones that really stood out.
Dozens of people responded to the poll.
Here’s a picture gallery of the most voted for establishments. Is your favourite there?
