Have you been diagnosed with secondary cancer? Help and support is available for people in Rugby

The Myton Hospice's Secondary Cancer Support Group meet on the first Tuesday of every month

Support, help and friendship is available for people in Rugby who have been diagnosed with any type of secondary cancer.

The Myton Hospice's Secondary Cancer Support Group takes place on the first Tuesday of every month from 1.30pm – 3pm.

Guests are offered comfort and support by talking with other people who may be going through the same experience or have been through it.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke is supporting Myton for her charity.

It is held at Rugby Myton Support Hub, Barby Road, Rugby, CV22 5PY.