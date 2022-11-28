Have your say on children’s play area plan in Brownsover as part of revamp consultation

Rugby Borough Council has published a blueprint for the revamp of the park in Sorrel Drive, with the consultation running until January 2.The proposed refurbishment includes a range of new play equipment, including combination swings for toddlers, swings for older children, a wide embankment slide, toddler climbing frame, inclusive rocking roundabout and a spinner.The plans also include the refurbishment of the play area's elephant 'springy' with the option of adding another animal springy, or replacing the springy with an inclusive see-saw.Landscaping work included in the proposed revamp includes new steel mesh fencing, metal seating and rubber safer surfacing, with existing trees and shrubs retained.Residents can view the play area plans and take part in the consultation on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/sorreldriveThe council plans to start work on the refurbishment in the summer.