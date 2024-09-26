Have your say on major 5,000 housing development that includes three new schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Rugby are invited to have their say on an ambitious new 5,000 housing development that includes three schools.

Taylor Wimpey is seeking the input of residents to shape the future of a new community in South West Rugby.

The new neighbourhood, known as Homestead View, is part of the wider South West Rugby Sustainable Urban Extension allocated in Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan to meet the needs of the borough.

As well as the homes, it will provide employment space and critical infrastructure, including land for two primary schools and a secondary school, a new local centre with retail outlets, a GP surgery and extensive public open spaces.

Land where the development is taking place in Rugby.

Planning applications by Tritax Symmetry for employment space and by L&Q Estates (now part of Urban & Civic) for 210 homes and a primary school, approved by the council.

In March this year, Homes England’s application for the new Homestead Link Road (HLR) was approved.

It will unlock the development of the wider site and ease traffic at Dunchurch Crossroads. It will also include a footway and cycle, along with a landscaped green buffer between Dunchurch village and Rugby.

Taylor Wimpey is now able to begin preparing a planning application for two parcels of land located between Alwyn Road, Cawston Lane and

Northampton Lane.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We want Homestead View to reflect the aspirations of the local community, so we are asking residents to share their views with us and help to shape the new neighbourhood.

"We look forward to hearing ideas and suggestions from local people, which will help guide the creation of a vibrant, sustainable new community.”

Three public exhibition events for residents to meet with the project team and share their thoughts will be held at: Dunchurch WI Hall, Southam Road, Dunchurch, CV22 6NW, from 3.30pm - 7.30pm, on Friday, October 4; Bawnmore Community Infants School, Bawnmore Road, CV22 6JS, from 9.30am – 1.30pm on Saturday, October 5 and Cawston Community Hall, Scholars Drive, Cawston, CV22 7GU, from 2.30pm – 6.30pm on Saturday, October 5.

Residents can view the developing proposals and share their thoughts at www.homesteadview-taylorwimpey.co.uk.