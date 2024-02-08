Have your say on major transport scheme to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed major transport scheme hopes to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and create better travel choices for people living in Rugby.

The A426/A4071 Avon Mill and Hunters Lane Improvement Scheme aims to address a growing bottleneck at the Avon Mill roundabout and Hunters Lane junction.

Now people are being asked their views on the scheme.

A view of the plans.

It includes a new cycle route, connecting the A426 Leicester Road and Wood Street, including a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Avon; roundabout expansion, enlarging the Avon Mill roundabout with additional lanes on approaches and exits.

Plans also include an improved junction, replacing the T-junction at Hunters Lane with a roundabout and realigning Avon Mill Lane to connect and a new bridge, constructing a 2-lane bridge south of the existing bridge for northbound traffic, while adapting the existing bridge for 2-lane southbound traffic.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We're committed to ensuring residents have access to excellent transport infrastructure that supports their needs.

"This scheme is crucial to tackle congestion, improve journey times, and provide more travel options for people in Rugby, whether they're driving, cycling, or walking.

“We are fully committed to working with residents and stakeholders to develop a scheme that meets the needs of the community and delivers lasting benefits for Rugby.”

To maximise the opportunities for residents to provide feedback on these proposals, in addition to the online survey, face-to-face and online information events will be held on: Thursday, February 22, from 4pm-7pm at the Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby; Saturday, February 24, from 10am-4:pm at Rugby Central Shopping Centre, Market Mall, Rugby.

On Wednesday, February 21, at 7:pm, there will be an online presentation and Q&A session.

The closing date for feedback is midnight on March 20.

People living in the borough will be kept up to date with the scheme.

Following the assessment of feedback from local residents and businesses a planning application will be submitted later in 2024, with another opportunity for public feedback.

Complete the survey today at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/avon-mill-hunters-lane/