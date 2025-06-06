A Rugby professor has received a hot honour from an Indian restaurant.

Professor Richard Wilding OBE now has a curry named after him at the Titash restaurant in Rugby.

The innovative ‘Prof Richard Curry’ is cooked in garlic, chillies and barbecue sauce.

It is described as hot, spicy and sweet all at the same time.

The Titash established in 1991 has become a local favourite with curry lovers.

Indian restaurants in the UK continue to innovate to evolving tastes and the ‘Prof Richard Curry’ is an example of this.

Prof Richard Wilding, a long-standing customer at the restaurant, is a globally renowned expert in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, recognised for his innovation in supporting organisations around the world in improving supply chains.

He received his OBE for services to business.

Professor Richard said: “Having a curry named after me in Rugby is such an amazing honour.

"I would like to thank the fantastic team at the Titash, a great small business in my local town. The Rugby area is part of the UK logistics and supply chain ‘Golden Triangle’. Its centrality within the UK means goods can be readily be transported across our nation, we are within 4 hours driving distance of 90% of the U.K. population. Many are employed by the Logistics and Supply Chain sector in our local area.”

He added: “It is hoped the “Prof Richard Curry” will become the UK national logistics and supply chain dish. Of course, if you go to the Titash in Church Street and try the ‘Prof Richard Curry’ a

good starter may be a few “Profadoms!”