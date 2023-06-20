Register
Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke admiring two classic scootersRugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke admiring two classic scooters
Head-turning scooters hum into Rugby for town's first rally

“We’ve had a fantastic response from scooterists all over the region and beyond. We had a little under 400 people who registered an interest in attending, which is about what we expected, and was about as many as we could comfortably handle”
By Pat Joyce
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

On whatever model that took their fancy, Lambretta, Vespa or even Honda, scooterists, young and old, arrived in their hundreds at the invitation of Rugby Roadrunner Scooter Club, who, after only two years of existence, celebrated their

first Scooter Festival.

Riders, some travelling from as far away as Glasgow, joined supporters at Newbold Rugby Club; some were there to connect with the music and the styles of the nineteen sixties, but many more were there to showcase and admire the iconic machines that epitomised the golden days of mod culture.

Event Organiser, Tom Crinigan from Hillmorton, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from scooterists all over the region and beyond. We had a little under 400 people who registered an interest in attending, which is about what we expected, and was about as many as we could comfortably handle.

"The whole event has taken a lot of organising and without the contribution of Jimmy The-Mod, Mark ‘Robsey’ Roberts and help of Linda Crinigan and Maggie Lambell, we’d never have got off the ground. And of course, we are grateful to Newbold Rugby Club, for allowing us to use their ground and for their generous support. We can confirm that plans are already underway to hold our next Scooter rally next year.”

The music on the day was plentiful and loud. And for those who were around when Roger Daltry and The Who were singing about ‘My Generation’, there were glimpses of times-past and flashes of half-forgotten memories, presented by the musical talents of The Grady Brothers and The Astras.

The prize for the best in show and the Best Vespa went to Michael Stockwell from Northampton and the prize for the best Lambretta went to Jay Watson, from Exeter.

The winners received a trophy from Rugby Mayor, Cllr Maggie O’Rourke.

Have you got a story for the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]

Clementine, smiling for the camera while guarding her master's scooter.

1. Guard dogs

Clementine, smiling for the camera while guarding her master's scooter. Photo: Pat Joyce

Friends enjoy the show.

2. Fun in sun

Friends enjoy the show. Photo: Pat Joyce

The organising team: Maggie Lambell, James Lambell, Linda Callaghan, Johnny Callaghan, Robsey, Tom Crinigan, Linda Crinigan and Rich Hartland.

3. Saddled up

The organising team: Maggie Lambell, James Lambell, Linda Callaghan, Johnny Callaghan, Robsey, Tom Crinigan, Linda Crinigan and Rich Hartland. Photo: Pat Joyce

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke presenting awards to MIchael Stockwell for Best Vespa and Best in Show.

4. Award winners

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke presenting awards to MIchael Stockwell for Best Vespa and Best in Show. Photo: Pat Joyce

