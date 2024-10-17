Headteacher's 'poor parking' warning to parents after child knocked down outside school in Rugby

A headteacher has issued a warning to parents after a child was knocked down outside a school in Houlton.

Andrew Taylor, head at St Gabriel's CofE Academy, sent a letter to parents saying poor parking and manoeuvres are putting pedestrians at risk on a daily basis.

He said it was ‘incredibly fortunate’ that the child wasn’t seriously injured in the accident, in Houlton Way, earlier this week.

Andrew said: “It’s an upsetting incident for the whole community.

St. Gabriel's Church of England Academy. Picture: Google Street View.St. Gabriel's Church of England Academy. Picture: Google Street View.
St. Gabriel's Church of England Academy. Picture: Google Street View.

"We ask that please, drivers simply must not park in or around crossing points, dropped curbs or in such a way that impedes visibility for those crossing the road or disrupts the smooth flow of traffic.

"We sadly observe on a daily basis, parking and manoeuvres that put pedestrians at risk."

The headteacher said for two years the school has been in contact with Warwickshire County Council and Houlton developers to ask for a designated signal-controlled pelican crossing point to be installed, as well as an extended zig-zag lined area covering the whole school frontage.

We have contacted Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police for a comment.

