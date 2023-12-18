Health and beauty chain Boots decline to comment on possible Rugby store closure
Health and beauty chain Boots have declined to comment on whether Rugby town centre will lose its store.
A member of staff who works at the Market Place shop told the Rugby Advertiser the doors were closing for good in March 2024.
Boots has closed hundreds of stores where there is an alternative shop less than three miles away.
Former Boots worker Becky Watkins said if the town lost its Rugby Central store it would be ‘the end of an era’.
“Boots has been in the town for an age,” she said.
"It’s a shame to hear they are closing. I worked there about 18 years ago and things were very different.
"It would be the end of an era.”
The second store, at the Junction One Retail Park, will remain open.
When the Rugby Advertiser contacted Boots, they declined to comment the closure at this stage.