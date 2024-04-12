Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘heart of the community’ social club in Brandon has cancelled live music after noise complaints.

Brandon Club, in Main Street, was served with a noise abatement notice by Rugby Borough Council.

But residents have hit back in support of the club.

Brandon Club. Picture: Paul Rogers Photography.

Dawn Mccann, who lives in the village, said: “Whoever complained about noise from an old established club, should never have moved to live near it.

“I find it incredible that people move to Baginton then moan about planes, or near sheep and then moan about them."

The abatement will last for six months and because of this, the club will have had to cancel all live music events, weddings and parties.

Dozens of people have left messages on Facebook in support of the club.

Dawn added: “There are some very miserable people around.”

Steward Mark Evans said the club had cancelled live music events up to June.

A member of the club’s committee said: "We have been cooperating with Rugby Borough Council throughout and will continue to do do so for a satisfactory result where both parties are happy.

"We are grateful for our fantastic members who continue to support us and look forward to our upcoming long alley skittles evenings.

"We are all very humbled by the lovely responses and messages of support throughout social media.”

Wolston and the Lawford’s ward councillors are in communication with the Brandon club and council officers and encouraging discussions to seek a resolution for all.

A spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said they have a legal duty to investigate nuisance allegations, but would work with the owners to sort the issues.

They added: "Compliance with a notice can be complicated and we encourage anyone served a notice to contact us and discuss how to comply.

"There is also a right to appeal against the notice to a magistrate."

Club representatives will meet next week with the borough council’s Environmental Health Office Dean Taylor.