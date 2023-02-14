Lawford United FC, RCUK and OurJay Foundation are using the power of sport to raise awareness of CPR and defibrillation

A life-saving code that featured prominently on Brentford FCs players shirts during a match with Chelsea, is now in the heart of the Rugby community.

Lawford United FC, Resuscitation Council UK and OurJay Foundation are using the power of sport to raise awareness of CPR and defibrillation in the county.

The heart-shaped code directs people to a short two-minute video on how to do CPR and is available in nine languages. Like the pink Ribbon, or the Remembrance Poppy, the code is an icon that can be used by anyone and everyone who wants to raise awareness for the importance of learning CPR and increase survival rates.

Educating young people is key to saving lives.

Lawford United FC’s Under 8’s and Under 10’s are the first grassroots football teams in Warwickshire to have the CPQR code emblazoned on their shirts.

Their fixtures take them across the county, and their aim is to display the code on all team kits, so that as many people as possible can learn this lifesaving skill.

Simon Ward, Lawford Utd FC Chairman said: “We first saw that Brentford FC had the CPQR code printed on their shirts, and as a club we thought why not have it on our kits too. The more we help increase knowledge and understanding the safer we become as a community. We were recently invited to go and watch a Brentford football game which was fantastic. It feels great to join forces with others who also want to raise awareness of this cause.”

James Cant, Chief Executive at Resuscitation Council UK said: “We are excited to be partnering with Lawford United FC and, would encourage any organisation or club in Warwickshire and the surrounding counties to get in touch with us if they want to raise awareness of this vital lifesaving skill. CPR is quick and easy to learn – anyone can do it and thousands of lives could be saved yearly.”

Using the power of sport to spread a life-saving message.

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year, and every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by ten per cent.

Naomi Issitt, who founded The OurJay Foundation after her son, Jay, died from a cardiac arrest said: “OurJay Foundation is so proud to have worked with RCUK and Lawford Utd Football Club, in placing the CPQR code on their football kits. We feel that every football club, from grassroots to Premiership clubs should be displaying this QR code to raise awareness of the importance of CPR in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“Our Jamie was fortunate in having a friend with him, who could perform excellent CPR whilst waiting a long time for an ambulance, sadly a defibrillator was not reachable and accessible in time to save Jamie’s life.’

The OurJay Foundation will have soon supplied and installed over 30 24/7 accessible defibrillators in the Rugby Borough in the last year.

Simon said: “Up until a couple of years ago, Long Lawford, did not have a single defibrillator. With approximately 4,000 residents. That, for me was shocking considering the importance of such potentially lifesaving equipment.”

