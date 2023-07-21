Heartbroken Rugby boy's treasured new match ball helps him keep promise to Ukrainian dad

A heartbroken boy who lives in Rugby is smiling again thanks to a kind donation.

Ukrainian-born Yegor, eight, who is football crazy, arrived in the town last year.

Before he left his home in Ukraine, his father handed him a football and told him to never give up his passion.

Yegor with his treasured new ball.

His treasured possession deflated and Yegor felt he would no longer be able to keep his promise to his dad.

At a recent meeting of the newly-formed Association of Ukrainians Rugby Branch, Keith Lawson learned of Yegor’s distress and didn’t think twice about handing over his treasured possession.

He presented delighted Yegor with a match ball he had won in an auction; signed by the Ukrainian team that competed against England in the quarter finals of the European Championship on 26 April. England won by two goals to nil.

Yegor said: “My favourite teams are Shaktar Donetsk; they’re the best team in Ukraine. I also like Arsenal. I want to play for Arsenal when I’m older’.”

Yegor with Cllr Simon Ward and Keith Lawson.

On presenting the ball to Yegor, Rugby’s Deputy Mayor Simon Ward, said: “It was a treat to see Yegor’s face when I lifted the ball and mentioned his name. It was such a kind and thoughtful gesture by Keith.

"Yegor will not only have the ball signed by his heroes, but he will soon have the football skills to match his heroes.