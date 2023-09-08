Register
Heartbroken Rugby parents hold family fun day in memory of beautiful baby son

ElisFest takes place at The Barley Mow in Newbold on Saturday (September 9)
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
A heartbroken Rugby mum and dad are holding a family fun day in memory of their beautiful baby son this weekend.

Laura McCarthy and Gavin Langhor are raising money for the Lily Mae Foundation who have provided help and support since the loss of their little boy Elis.

ElisFest takes place at The Barley Mow in Newbold tomorrow (Saturday, Sepember 9) and everyone is welcome.

Gavin and Laura are raising money in memory of baby Elis.Gavin and Laura are raising money in memory of baby Elis.
The event, from 4pm – 9pm includes darts, pool and skittles competitions, face painting, bouncy castle, live music, garden games and tombola.

Laura said: “We are hoping that by holding this event we will help to keep Elis' name and memory living on.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and help us raise some money while having lots and lots of fun.”

Elis was born prematurely one year ago. He developed a bleed on his brain which was incurable.

Elis was born prematurely.Elis was born prematurely.
Little Elis passed away after 16 hours.

Laura added: “A few hours later we were handed a memory box. It contained Elis' hats, blankets etc that were with him in the hospital. We were told that The Lily Mae Foundation had provided this. It was at that moment I decided we were were going to fundraise.

"We wanted to ensure that other parents going through the same as us could also be provided with one. We have since added things to our box that were precious to us.”

Each box provides valuable memories for parents to cope with their grief. Each one costs the charity £80 to provide.Admission so ElisFest is £10 with every penny going to the charity. Donations can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/laura-mccarthy-1690367760827?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Flaura-mccarthy-1690367760827&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

