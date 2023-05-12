Heartbroken Wolvey mum joins Jeremy Kyle for hard-hitting TV interview as NHS campaign steps up

A heartbroken Wolvey mum featured in a hard-hitting TV interview with Jeremy Kyle this week calling for change in ambulance waiting times.

It took more than 17 minutes for an ambulance to reach Naomi Rees-Issitt’s teenage son Jamie after he collapsed in the early hours of New Year's Day last year.

Jamie, 18, went into sudden cardiac arrest at a friend's house and died in hospital five days later.

Jeremy Kyle interviews Rees-Issitt.

There was no public defibrillator nearby to save the popular student.

Naomi and her family have since launched the Our Jay Foundation in memory of their boy. Fundraising has helped provide 51 life-laving defibrillators.

Jeremy Kyle Investigates The NHS was aired on TalkTV on Wednesday (May 10).

In the interview Jeremy said Naomi was an ‘inspiration’.

Naomi Rees-Issitt with Piers Morgan.

He asked the mum if she blamed the NHS for the death of her son.

"No, we don't blame anyone, we never blame anyone. When paramedics reached Jamie and when Jamie was in hospital he was taken care of by the NHS, but 17 minutes to reach him was, in our opinion, a treatment of luxury that Jamie never got."

The mum said Jamie should’ve been treated as a priority.

Naomi told Jeremy: "To think he lay there all that time and his life could have been saved is the most infuriating feeling. He was the most lovely boy. He deserved to be reached and he deserved to still be here today."

Naomi Rees-Issitt with husband Jem.

Naomi and her husband, Jem, also met Piers Morgan.

To watch the TalkTV show, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbsFNxlViSU

