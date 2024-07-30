'Heartfelt thank you': Rugby care business wins award for eighth time
Home Instead Rugby made it onto the list out of 1,302 home care companies and this is the 8th time they have won this award.
The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.
They are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Rugby made it to the list thanks to its high review score of 10 out of 10.
Sarah Slater, owner of Home Instead Rugby said: “A heartfelt thank you - this achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our entire team.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Care Professionals, office staff, and everyone who has been a part of our journey. We also want to thank the families and clients who have placed their trust in us.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.