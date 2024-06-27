Staff at Home Instead Rugby celebrate their award.

A Rugby business has been named one of the top 20 care home companies in the West Midlands.

Home Instead Rugby made it onto the list out of 1,302 home care companies and this is the 8th time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.

They are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Rugby made it to the list thanks to its high review score of 10 out of 10.

Sarah Slater, owner of Home Instead Rugby said: “A heartfelt thank you - this achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our entire team.