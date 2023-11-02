Helping hand for Rugby primary school's new courtyard
“We really appreciate this investment in the lives and education of our pupils”
A primary school in Rugby has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.
The donation went to Eastlands Primary School’s Parent and Staff Association (PSA) and will go towards funding the school’s courtyard project.
Toni Nutchey, Events Co-ordinator at Eastlands PSA said: “We really appreciate this investment in the lives and education of our pupils.”