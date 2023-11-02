Register
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Helping hand for Rugby primary school's new courtyard

“We really appreciate this investment in the lives and education of our pupils”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Rugby has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

The donation went to Eastlands Primary School’s Parent and Staff Association (PSA) and will go towards funding the school’s courtyard project.

Toni Nutchey, Events Co-ordinator at Eastlands PSA said: “We really appreciate this investment in the lives and education of our pupils.”

Related topics:RugbyAmazon