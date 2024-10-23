Henley Ice Cream celebrating 90th birthday with 90p ice creams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s oldest ice cream parlours is giving customers the chance to scoop a bargain as the business celebrates a golden milestone.

Henley Ice Cream on High Street in Henley-in-Arden is now in its 90th year, and to mark the occasion, bosses are selling ice creams for 90p each on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

The shop boasts more than 50 varieties of ice cream using locally-sourced milk, and is famed for its long queues down the high street as people carefully ponder their choice.

The parlour has served a range of famous names over the years, including Glynn Purnell, various football players from Aston Villa and Birmingham City, and rugby players from Wasps.

The business was initially founded in 1934 when brothers Harry and Arthur Fathers purchased the Henley milk round and a small grocers shop in the town, and began experimenting with ice cream.

Local resident Cindy Brittan has been a dedicated owner of the business since 1997, and is now run by her daughter Emily Adams.

Emily said: “Henley Ice Cream has weathered major storms during its lifetime – including World War II where the parlour was converted into an air raid post, and more recently a pandemic – so we are delighted to see it reach this milestone, and we think Harry and Arthur would be proud too.

“We love being able to offer such a wide variety of ice creams – our popular combinations include Raspberry and White Chocolate, Lemon Meringue, Cookies and Cream.

“The queues we generate down the high street in the summer tend to turn heads, and we are hoping our celebratory offer will generate the same atmosphere this winter too.”

Henley Ice Cream is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4.30pm at weekends during the winter months, and they are open longer during the summer. They also serve full English breakfasts, light snacks, hot drinks and cake.

Darren Tosh, Operations and Marketing director at South Warwickshire’s tourism body Shakespeare’s England, added: “Every town has one thing it is known for, and with Henley-in-Arden it has to be Henley Ice Cream and the picturesque mile-long high street it sits on.

“They’re a great success story, have kept their cool during tough times, and have never strayed from their commitment to championing local suppliers to help them make some of the best ice cream around.

“I’d like to congratulate them on this fantastic milestone, and here’s to the next 90 years!”