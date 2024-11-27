Here are the dates for Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collections in Rugby

Rugby Borough Council has announced arrangements for Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collections.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black bin rubbish and blue-lid recycling collections normally due on Christmas Day will take place the previous Saturday (December 21).

Collections normally due on Boxing Day will take place on the following Saturday (December 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collections will continue as normal on every other day, including New Year’s Day.

Cllr Alison Livesey, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for operations and traded services,

Green garden waste collections will be suspended during weeks beginning December 23 and December 30, allowing crews to prioritise rubbish and recycling collections over the busy festive season.

Cllr Alison Livesey, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for operations and traded services, said: “I’m pleased to announce that rubbish and recycling collections will continue with minimal changes over the Christmas and New Year period, while giving our crews a deserved break on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“It’s easy to lose track of the days at Christmas and New Year, so I would encourage residents to download the free council app and make use of the free notifications to remind them of which bin to put out on which day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The app also includes useful information on what materials can go in which bin, helping make sure we all recycle as much as possible.”

Full details of the Christmas changes can be found at www.rugby.gov.uk/w/christmas-recycling-and-rubbish-collections