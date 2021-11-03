Here are the nine pubs, cafes and takeaways recently given top hygiene rating in Leamington and Warwick

The latest ratings have all been given out in the last couple of weeks

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:56 am

New food hygiene ratings have recently been awarded to nine establishments in the Warwick district, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

All nine have been awarded the highest level - five.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Crown Cafe at Acorn Court, Stockton Grove, Leamington; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Wedg-NOSH Food Co. at Unit 1, Welton Road, Warwick; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Ayla Grill and Restaurant at 21 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Carls Kitchen @ Rohan Gardens at Rohan Gardens, All Saints Road, Warwick; rated on October 14

• Rated 5: That Gin & Cocktail Bar at 22 Swan Street, Warwick; rated on October 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Oddfellows Friendly Society at 22 New Street, Leamington; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Montgomery Of Alamein at Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: The Green Man at 114 Tachbrook Street, Leamington; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Sakarya at 19 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on October 21

