Heritage Open Days in Rugby: What's on? Celebrating history and heritage across the borough

"Heritage Open Days gives residents the chance to discover the history on our doorsteps, with many of the buildings closed to the public during the rest of the year”

A host of Rugby's historic and iconic buildings open to the public for free next month for the annual Heritage Open Days celebration.

Highlights include a chance to find out the hidden history of Coombe Abbey Park, tours behind the scenes at Rugby Theatre and trips to Rugby Distillery to discover how to create craft gins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heritage Open Days runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17, with a packed programme celebrating Rugby's history and culture.

Take a ride on a vintage bus. Picture: Heritage Open Days.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke welcomes visitors to a tour of RugbyTown Hall on Friday, September 8, followed by tea and cake in the Mayor's Parlour.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "We have a packed programme for this year and with limited places available on many of the tours, it's best to book early to secure a place."

The full Heritage Open Days programme, together with online booking for tours which require it, can be found on The Rugby Town website: www.therugbytown.co.uk//HODs

What’s on?

Visit the mayor's parlour at Rugby Town Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marton Museum of Country Bygones, Louisa Ward Close, Marton, CV23 9SA

A museum of local rural artefacts developed from the collection made over many decades by George Tims, a village resident, who died in January 2005.

The museum will open on September 16 and 17. 'Hands on' exhibits and demonstrations of corn dolly making, spinning and other local crafts will be on show. Homemade cakes and refreshments will be on sale in the pavilion.

On Sunday, September 10: 2pm-4pm; Saturday, September 16: 10.30am-5pm; Sunday, September 17: 10.30am-5pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

No booking required. Contact for the day: D Fry 01926 632936.www.martonmuseum.co.uk/

Art at the Alex (Alexandra Arts), 72-73 James Street, Rugby, CV21 2SL

Local artists and makers will demonstrate and discuss their use of traditional tools and techniques, within a Victorian ex-pub turned quirky town centre arts-hub. From printmaking to spinning, pottery to lacemaking, find something different each day.

During Heritage Open Days, Art at the Alex uses the garden and ex-brewery spaces as well as its 'pub' rooms to showcase local artists and makers as they demonstrate their takes on heritage crafts. Expect to see authentic re-enactments (using old tools in old ways), as well as modern creativity reinterpreting and using ancient skills for modern crafts.There will be information sheets and activity sheets for juniors. Find out more if you are interested in braiding yarn, hand-dyeing, embroidery, knitting, lacemaking, pottery, spinning, printing, silversmithing, woodworking or weaving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, September 8: 10am-4pm; Saturday, September 9: 10am-4pm; Sunday, September 10: 10am-4pm; Friday, September 15: 10am-4pm; Saturday, September 16: 10am-4pm; Sunday, September 17: 10am-4pm

No booking required.

Contact for the day: Chris Pegler. Art at the Alex, (01788) 438553 [email protected]

Grid Studios. Unwrap our history: medicine, maternity and art, St Mary’s Nursing Home, Montilo Lane, Harborough Magna, Rugby, Warwickshire, CV23 0HF

Discover the building's long history serving as a maternity ward and before that an isolation hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 20 artists now work in what was the maternity ward, now called Grid Studios. As part of Heritage Open Days Grid Studios are opening their doors and inviting you in to meet artists working in their spaces and view their diverse creations while learning about the evolution of this unique community in a glorious rural setting.

Saturday, September 16: 2pm-5pm; Sunday, September 17: 2pm-5pm

No booking required. www.gridstudios.co.uk

Guided walking tour of Rugby town’s heritage and history Caldecott Park, Park Road, Rugby, CV21 2DT

Join volunteer Town Guides on a special Heritage Open Days Town Tour, departing from Caldecott Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour will begin with facts about the park itself, followed by stops at Regent Street, High Street, the Rupert Brooke Statue and St Andrew’s Church. It will also include the Webb Ellis Statue and The Queen’s Gates at Rugby School’s The Close. Spaces are limited and booking is essential. For more information, please contact Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217, or email [email protected]

Saturday, September 16: 11am

Booking Contact: Rugby Visitor Centre, telephone (01788) 533 217, Email: [email protected] visit https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/hods Booking closes: September 15, 4pm.

Guided walking tours of Rugby town’s public art, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, Little Elborow Street, Rugby, CV21 3BZ

Join volunteer Town Guides on a special Heritage Open Days Public Art Trail Tour.Find out about the history of public artwork in Rugby town centre, the artists involved and the idea behind each piece, including those new this year to mark the bicentenary of the game of rugby: the giant rugby ball outside Rugby Art Gallery and The Try.Spaces are limited and booking is essential. For more information, please contact Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217, or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday, September 9: 11am; Friday, September 15: 11am and Saturday, September 16: 2pm

Booking Contact: Rugby Visitor Centre. Call: (01788) 533 217, email: [email protected] Visit https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/hods

He Ran With It…Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, Little Elborow Street, Rugby, CV21 3BZ

Exhibition preview and Q & A with the curator. Take a guided tour of this exhibition of art, textiles, objects and records, which tells the story of how the town and the School influenced the world-wide development of the game.After the tour there will be a Q&A with the curator of the exhibition on how the exhibition was developed and its themes.

Friday, September 15: 2pm-3pm and 3.30pm-4.30pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Booking Contact: Rugby Visitor Centre. Call: (01788) 533 217. Email: [email protected] to: https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/hods Booking closes: September 14.

Tour of Rugby Theatre, Henry Street, Rugby, CV21 2QA

Tours of Rugby Theatre are free but you need to book. They last an hour and will take place between 11am - 3pm on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. The theatre bar will be open for refreshments too. Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/rugby-theatre1

History Tour on a Vintage Midland Red Bus, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, Little Elborow Street, Rugby, CV21 3BZ

Enjoy a trip down memory lane on a No. 5905 Midland Red class S22 single-deck bus built by the Midland Red company in Birmingham in 1968.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hop on the No. 5905 Midland Red class S22 single-deck bus and reminisce and enjoy a nostalgic trip. The bus has 45 dual-purpose comfortable seats and is very similar to buses that operated out of Midland Red’s Rugby garage.The bus will be parked outside the Visitor Centre at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum from about 10am-4pm, where you can enjoy an informative chat about the town of Rugby with one of the Town Guides or learn more about the history of the bus and Midland Red from a member of the Local History Group.It will also do two trips at 11am and 2pm around Rugby - taking in Hillmorton and Houlton (trips will take about an hour to an hour and a half), with a stop at St John the Baptist in Hillmorton for refreshments.Booking is essential for the trips.No booking is required to view the bus while it is parked between trips.Event Times: Tuesday, September 12: 11am and 2pm

Booking is required for bus tours. There is no need to book to view the bus while it is parked between tours.Booking Contact: Rugby Visitor Centre (01788) 533 217 Email: [email protected] https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/HODs

St Marie’s RC Church, Dunchurch Road, Rugby, CV22 5EL

An opportunity to find out about the Pugin designed Grade II Listed Building, how it has evolved since the early 19th Century located in Rugby with its landmark spire.Activities and refreshments in the Parish Hall

No booking. Open on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, from 11am – 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Story of the Percival Guildhouse, The Percival Guildhouse, St Matthews Street, Rugby, CV213BY

Tour of the historic building. Taster session to trace your ancestors. Selection of archives ilustrating our history since 1925.

Saturday, September 9: Tours 10am to 3pm Ancestry taster session 1pm -3pm

Booking Contact: Sarah Gall (01788) 542467 www.percival-guildhouse.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tin Type Trailer at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, Little Elborow Street, Rugby, CV21 3BZ

A spectacular demonstration of Victorian Wet Plate Collodion photography and chance to try cyanotype.