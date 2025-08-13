"Hero" Rugby Ranger has helped save more than 20 lives while on duty in the town centre

A “hero” Rugby ranger is hanging up his hat after saving more than 20 people’s lives during his service.

Rugby First worker Rob said one of his fondest memories was the Olympic torch shining its light in Rugby.

Rob grew up in Rugby and while working for Rugby First has constantly demonstrated his dedication to the town centre businesses and visitors and has become a much valued and respected colleague and friend within the team.

He said: “I love the town and people, so it has been a real privilege for me to play a part in making it a cleaner, safer, friendly and more welcoming environment for

Rob the ranger in Rugby. Picture: Rugby First.

businesses, residents and visitors alike.

"I’m a people person and find it very rewarding serving the businesses in the town centre and members of public.

"One of my fondest memories was when the Olympic torch relay came to Rugby - it was an incredible experience and a very proud day for Rugby town centre. I have met many

people over the years and helped to make a real difference.

"It’s the end of an era and I will really miss the team but it has been an incredible journey for me and an amazing experience.”

Linda Lowne, Business Director for Rugby First said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the whole team here at Rugby First I want to say how incredibly grateful we are to Rob for his professionalism, outstanding service and his dedication to duty.

“He has been a ‘real life’ hero having been instrumental in helping to save over 20 lives while on duty in the town centre. He has over the last two decades received many letters of thanks and appreciation from members of the public, the police and the business community reflecting the fact that on many occasions he has gone above and beyond to offer an exceptional level of service”.

Recently Rob accepted the Mayor’s Appreciation Award on behalf of the whole Rugby First Ranger team.

Cllr Simon Ward made the award in recognition of the Rangers continuous support to the community and described the team as “an asset to our town in maintaining a safe, friendly and welcoming environment” – Rob was at the core of this.

"While we are sad to see him go this marks the beginning of a new chapter for him as Rob and his wife both move to new jobs that will allow them to spend more time together as a family.”