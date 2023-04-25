Heroic volunteers spread a little love from Wolston to help young victims of domestic abuse

Dedicated team get to work for children in emergency care

Buddy Bag Foundation volunteers met for the third time in Wolston Baptist Church on Thursday to help young victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers packed 180 rucksacks as part of a slick operation to help six refuges.

The bags contain much-needed items for children in emergency care who have escaped from a violent situation; some have nothing but the clothes they are wearing and need essential items for their wellbeing and comfort.

Volunteers with the filled 'buddy bags' for children in emergency situations.

Charity ‘heroes’ Gill and David Ralph are the coordinators of the group and would like to thank everybody who has supported them.

Gill explained how they joined the Buddy Bag Foundation.

She said: “At the end of March last year the Locke House volunteers finished the vaccine project and were seeking a new project.”

One of the team members suggested the Buddy Bags Foundation and the team got to work.

Volunteers put the Buddy Bags together.

Volunteers were tasked with assembling much-needed items for rucksacks, including children’s sleepwear, underwear, socks, toiletries, plus a book to read and a soft knitted toy to cuddle.

Each rucksack was packed according to the age and gender of the child.

Skilled volunteers and a host of crafters have sewn toiletry bags and knitted a fantastic array of soft toys. Members of the public, friends and shops have generously donated their time, fabric and wool, including WIs in and around Rugby.

Karen Williams, OBE founded the Buddy Bag Foundation in 2015 and in June 2022 Karen and the BBF volunteers were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services, recognising their outstanding work.

Packing up the items ready to be distributed.

More donations are needed for the cause. Items such as material, wool and are welcome to help pay for the rucksacks and items.

Crafters are also invited to sew and knit completed items as the BBF rucksacks, which is an ongoing project for the children.

For patterns and a craft pack, contact Wolston Hive: wolstonhive.com For more information about how you can help the volunteers, contact Gill and David on 07770 302946.

