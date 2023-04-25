Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
18 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
50 minutes ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
59 minutes ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Heroic volunteers spread a little love from Wolston to help young victims of domestic abuse

Dedicated team get to work for children in emergency care

By Kate Harris
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

Buddy Bag Foundation volunteers met for the third time in Wolston Baptist Church on Thursday to help young victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers packed 180 rucksacks as part of a slick operation to help six refuges.

The bags contain much-needed items for children in emergency care who have escaped from a violent situation; some have nothing but the clothes they are wearing and need essential items for their wellbeing and comfort.

Most Popular
Volunteers with the filled 'buddy bags' for children in emergency situations.Volunteers with the filled 'buddy bags' for children in emergency situations.
Volunteers with the filled 'buddy bags' for children in emergency situations.

Charity ‘heroes’ Gill and David Ralph are the coordinators of the group and would like to thank everybody who has supported them.

Gill explained how they joined the Buddy Bag Foundation.

She said: “At the end of March last year the Locke House volunteers finished the vaccine project and were seeking a new project.”

One of the team members suggested the Buddy Bags Foundation and the team got to work.

Volunteers put the Buddy Bags together.Volunteers put the Buddy Bags together.
Volunteers put the Buddy Bags together.

Volunteers were tasked with assembling much-needed items for rucksacks, including children’s sleepwear, underwear, socks, toiletries, plus a book to read and a soft knitted toy to cuddle.

Each rucksack was packed according to the age and gender of the child.

Skilled volunteers and a host of crafters have sewn toiletry bags and knitted a fantastic array of soft toys. Members of the public, friends and shops have generously donated their time, fabric and wool, including WIs in and around Rugby.

Karen Williams, OBE founded the Buddy Bag Foundation in 2015 and in June 2022 Karen and the BBF volunteers were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services, recognising their outstanding work.

Packing up the items ready to be distributed.Packing up the items ready to be distributed.
Packing up the items ready to be distributed.

More donations are needed for the cause. Items such as material, wool and are welcome to help pay for the rucksacks and items.

Crafters are also invited to sew and knit completed items as the BBF rucksacks, which is an ongoing project for the children.

For patterns and a craft pack, contact Wolston Hive: wolstonhive.com For more information about how you can help the volunteers, contact Gill and David on 07770 302946.

Have you got a picture, story or feature for the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected] or [email protected]

Comuunity heroes Gill and David Ralph.Comuunity heroes Gill and David Ralph.
Comuunity heroes Gill and David Ralph.
Related topics:Volunteers