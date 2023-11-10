He's making a list, he's checking it twice: Santa Claus is shining a light on charity when he visits Rugby

“We are delighted to be hosting the grotto at our cancer support centre this year and we are looking forward to welcoming families into our centre to visit Santa and enjoy our facilities and community café whilst they are with us”

Children in Rugby are invited to visit Santa Claus in his grotto and help families affected by cancer and other worthwhile charities.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at Shine a Light, 1 Manning Walk, Rugby Central, from Saturday, December 16 until December 24, from 11am—3pm.

Entry is free but donations are welcome in aid of Shine a Light and Rotary Charities.

Parents do not need to book but a parent or responsible adult must accompany children.

There will be activities for the children and the café will be open for refreshments.

Presidents Carolyn Robbins (Rotary Rugby Dunsmore) and President Margaret Carvell (Rotary Rugby Breakfast) said Rotarians involved with the project are giving their time for free along with welcome support of Rugby First and Rugby Central.

Sam Schoolar, CEO of Shine A Light said: “We are delighted to be hosting the grotto at our cancer support centre this year and we are looking forward to welcoming families into our centre to visit Santa and enjoy our facilities and community café whilst they are with us.”