'High quality schoolwear at low prices' - new 'pop up' shop for Rugby Central
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new ‘pop up’ discount schoolwear shop has opened its doors in Rugby Central this week.
Clive Mark is based at the former Game store in the shopping centre.
They sell reduced stock in school style colours, but the clothes are unbranded.
Jack Revell, Area Manager of Clive Mark Schoolwear, said they sell ‘high quality schoolwear at low prices’ with items starting from £3.
He said: “We're trialling the store this summer, so as long as there's demand from the local community we would love to stay in Rugby.”
Clive Mark is open every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9am-5pm.