'High quality schoolwear at low prices' - new 'pop up' shop for Rugby Central

A new ‘pop up’ discount schoolwear shop has opened its doors in Rugby Central this week.

Clive Mark is based at the former Game store in the shopping centre.

They sell reduced stock in school style colours, but the clothes are unbranded.

Jack Revell, Area Manager of Clive Mark Schoolwear, said they sell ‘high quality schoolwear at low prices’ with items starting from £3.

The new Clive Mark store in Rugby Central. Picture: Adam McHenry.

He said: “We're trialling the store this summer, so as long as there's demand from the local community we would love to stay in Rugby.”