High school in Rugby ranked 47th in list of top performing schools in the country
The Sunday Times has released its Parent Power guide with school league tables, revealing the best UK secondary schools.
Rugby High School is ranked as 47th in the country, and 32nd for its GCSE results.
Headteacher Mark Grady said: “To be in the top 50 state schools is an incredible achievement, and proof of the outstanding education and outcomes students achieve at Rugby High School.
"This is a real testament to the highly skilled and passionate staff of Rugby High School, our talented students and the supportive families with whom we work.”
Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2023. The league tables can be searched by school name, town, postcode, LEA and type – whether state or independent.