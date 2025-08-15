High-street chain Claire’s Accessories with branch in Rugby is in jeopardy

Staff at a Rugby fashion jewellery and accessories store face an uncertain future - but will continue trading for now.

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s, which has a branch in Rugby Central shopping centre, is set to appoint administrators for its UK and Ireland business, putting around 2,150 jobs at risk.

The US parent firm for the high street retailer said it has filed a formal notice to administrators from Interpath.

The move raises fears over the future of its 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Uncertain future for Claire's. (Photo by RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Administrators will seek a potential rescue deal for the chain, which has seen sales tumble in the face of recent weak consumer demand.

Will Wright, UK CEO at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK, known not only for its trend-led accessories but also as the go-to destination for ear piercing.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the Company. This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”