Hillmorton cat rescue needs behind-the-scenes feline friends to volunteer

A cat rescue charity in Hillmorton is in need of volunteers to build a thriving future for felines in need.

Behind-the-scenes helpers can help make a difference at Lowhills Animal Sanctuary.

In April 2023, the charity launched The Feral Foundation to help Trap, Neuter, Return or Relocate (TNR) feral and semi-feral farm cats due to the little help available to them in Rugby and surrounding areas.

Amputee Ellie was saved by the charity.

Founder Sophie Peacock and Team Leader Annalise Davies have the expert skills, equipment and knowledge in this area and a love of ferals.

They knew there was a demand for it to control the number of unwanted kittens and huge populations.

Sophie said: “Not long after setting it up in April, we were called to trap, neuter and relocate 30 cats and kittens from a site just outside of Rugby. Then in August, we were called to another site that needed TNR of 40 cats and kittens.”

Sophie even travelled as far as North Yorkshire for the right farm homes for the cats.

She said: “We urgently needed to raise more funds as the last trapping job cost over £2,500 to neuter, chip and get everyone healthy and we knew there were many more kittens this time and the farm owner couldn’t take them all back with most of them suffering with cat flu.

"Thanks to the fantastic efforts of our small team, we were able to raise enough funds to help these cats and kittens

and rehome nearly all the kittens we took on. We did end up taking on an adult at the sanctuary whose leg needed amputating due to a severe break in the leg as a kitten who is still very nervous and a kitten with Cerebellar Hypoplasia (wobbly cat syndrome).”

Sophie is appealing for cat-loving volunteers to help on the frontline with fundraising and events and behind the scenes with administration and finance as this is where the most help to continue the vital work is needed.