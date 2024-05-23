Hillmorton knitters commemorate 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with colourful postbox toppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commemorative events will take place in the Rugby borough to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

People old and young will join next month to honour the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace.

Crafters in Hilmorton have created a colourful postbox topper outside the post office to remember the events of June 6, 1944.

They have knitted soldiers and tanks to mark the anniversary.

Alison and Hillary with their D-Day postbox topper in Hillmorton. Picture: Nigel de Havilland

An event takes place on June 6 at Hillmorton Community Hub, Rogers Hall, Deerings Road, from 10am – noon.

Guests are invited to enjoy cream scones, teacakes, teas, coffees with entertainment from Hillmorton Community Choir.

For further details contact Paula on 07500 386545.

In the evening members of Bilton, Hillmorton and Rugby No 1 Branches of The Royal British Legion will be a holding Sunset Service in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Rugby Barbara Brown.

Events are taking place all over the borough to mark the anniversary.

The Deputy Mayor will be lighting the D Day beacon at 9.15pm.

It starts at Hillmorton War Memorial, on Thursday, June 6, at 8.50pm.

Everyone is welcome to join in and is asked to bring a tea-light to light the memorial in remembrance. After the service everyone is invited to Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club for entertainment from Amie Boyd (Hillmorton’s Vera Lynn) and theRugby Phoenix Ukulele Band.

Deerings Regent Daytime WI are collecting hand knitted and crocheted poppies to decorate Hillmorton War Memorial in remembrance of those who fell during the landings.

Grants from Warwickshire County Council and Hillmorton Charities have resulted in a War Horse Bench being installed at Hillmorton War Memorial. President Ken Brand, Chairman Kathryn Lawrence and members of Hillmorton Branch Royal British Legion.