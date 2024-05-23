Hillmorton knitters commemorate 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with colourful postbox toppers
People old and young will join next month to honour the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace.
Crafters in Hilmorton have created a colourful postbox topper outside the post office to remember the events of June 6, 1944.
They have knitted soldiers and tanks to mark the anniversary.
An event takes place on June 6 at Hillmorton Community Hub, Rogers Hall, Deerings Road, from 10am – noon.
Guests are invited to enjoy cream scones, teacakes, teas, coffees with entertainment from Hillmorton Community Choir.
For further details contact Paula on 07500 386545.
In the evening members of Bilton, Hillmorton and Rugby No 1 Branches of The Royal British Legion will be a holding Sunset Service in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Rugby Barbara Brown.
The Deputy Mayor will be lighting the D Day beacon at 9.15pm.
It starts at Hillmorton War Memorial, on Thursday, June 6, at 8.50pm.
Everyone is welcome to join in and is asked to bring a tea-light to light the memorial in remembrance. After the service everyone is invited to Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club for entertainment from Amie Boyd (Hillmorton’s Vera Lynn) and theRugby Phoenix Ukulele Band.
Deerings Regent Daytime WI are collecting hand knitted and crocheted poppies to decorate Hillmorton War Memorial in remembrance of those who fell during the landings.
Please tell us about your D-Day events so we can feature them in the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World. We’d also love to see your old photographs and memorabilia. Email [email protected]