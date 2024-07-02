Hillmorton pub raises the bar with £258,000 upgrade and brand new jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Paddox is being reinstated as a traditional pub at the heart of community after being taken over by by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.
Building work has started and the pub will reopen at the end of August with 15 new jobs created.
The plans for The Paddox are for it to show live sports and to host quizzes, open mic nights as well as regular entertainment. The pub will be looking to establish darts and pool teams to nplay in local leagues.
The menu will consist of traditional pub favourites including a Sunday roasts. Food will be available throughout the week with tailored promotions for different days.
The drinks offer will include a range of beers, from Carling, Amstel and Birra Moretti to Beavertown and cask ale. There will also be cider, wine, an extensive range of spirits, zero alcohol and soft drinks and fresh coffee.
The refurbishment will smarten up the exterior with new signage and festoon lighting adding to the ambience. External seating for 50, will double the existing capacity and there will be plentiful parking.
Inside, there will be seating for 64 and zoning of the interior to create lounge/dining, drinking and sports areas. The new sports area will have a pool table and darts and there will be six high-definition TVs throughout the pub so screens can be viewed from all vantage points.
The addition of colour, new fabrics, carpet and herringbone effect flooring will create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Lee Dishington, Investment Manager at Star Pubs said: “The Paddox will reopen with new management in time for the new school year. It is ideally located for families, as it is situated on a major junction close to Ashlawn secondary school as well as near to the Paddox Primary School and Hilmorton primary school.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.