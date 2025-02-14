Hillmorton shoppers stunned as car ploughs through Sainsbury's window

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:43 BST

Shoppers were left stunned as a car ploughed through the front window of Sainsbury’s Local in Hillmorton this afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were called to the scene, captured here by photographer Simon Pendlebury.

The driver, a woman, was badly shaken up but not hurt in the incident.

Simon said: “Nobody was hurt as far as I know, which could count as a miracle.

A view of the scene. Picture:Simon Pendlebury.A view of the scene. Picture:Simon Pendlebury.
A view of the scene. Picture:Simon Pendlebury.

"There was an ambulance was in attendance for the driver. Had if had happened an hour to an hour and a half later, it could have been very different outcome as the store is frequented by Ashlawn School pupils after school.”

We have contacted Warwickshire Police for a comment.

