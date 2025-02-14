Hillmorton shoppers stunned as car ploughs through Sainsbury's window
Shoppers were left stunned as a car ploughed through the front window of Sainsbury’s Local in Hillmorton this afternoon (Friday).
Emergency services were called to the scene, captured here by photographer Simon Pendlebury.
The driver, a woman, was badly shaken up but not hurt in the incident.
Simon said: “Nobody was hurt as far as I know, which could count as a miracle.
"There was an ambulance was in attendance for the driver. Had if had happened an hour to an hour and a half later, it could have been very different outcome as the store is frequented by Ashlawn School pupils after school.”
We have contacted Warwickshire Police for a comment.