Hinckley & Rugby appoints chief customer officer
As Chief Customer Officer, he will focus on strengthening the Society’s capabilities across existing channels whilst also building the new digital proposition. This intends to bring the very best of Hinckley & Rugby to our members and will deliver on our promise of creating a truly member-centric society.
Cranie brings 34 years of bank and building society expertise to Hinckley & Rugby, having held a variety of leadership roles focused on delivering business growth and excellent customer outcomes.
He started his career at Halifax Building Society, spending 32 Years in total at Lloyds Banking Group and the last 18 months at Virgin Money. At Lloyds Banking Group, Cranie held both operational and strategic roles, including Area Director and Head of Development, and he also led Bank of Scotland through the HBOS/Lloyds merger.
Danny has a BA Degree in Accountancy & Business Law and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Bankers.
Speaking about the role, he said: “I am delighted to join Hinckley & Rugby to help deliver our new vision and 5-year business plan. The customer-centric ethos and values of the Society mirror my own passion for putting customers at the heart of every decision we make.
“It’s an exciting time to join as we get set to launch our digital proposition, which will widen our reach to attract new members to the Society. I’m looking forward to using my business transformation experience to help us achieve further operational efficiencies and deliver outstanding customer experiences and outcomes.”
Barry Carter, CEO, concluded: “I am delighted to welcome Danny to Hinckley & Rugby. His experience, knowledge and passion for providing outstanding member service are second to none. As part of my Executive team, he will be a key person to help drive our member-centric growth agenda. He joins us at an exciting moment in our history for both members and colleagues.”