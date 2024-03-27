Hinckley & Rugby Building Society appoints first female Chair of the Board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Announcing the news, the Society confirmed that Colin Franklin is retiring after nine years in the role. Barry Carter, CEO, said: “Colin has been instrumental in guiding Hinckley & Rugby’s transformation into a truly modern, customer-focused building society. I offer my deep gratitude for all he has done for the Society, and my warmest wishes for his well-deserved retirement.

“I am also delighted to welcome Nemone into the role of Chair. She has contributed much to the Society as a member of the Board, and her pioneering spirit will serve us well into the future. Together with her external Board roles – in life insurance, venture capital and energy retail services – Nemone possesses a diversity of leadership experience that uniquely attunes her to the current business environment and our members' expectations.”

Nemone Wynn-Evans joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2017. She chairs the Nominations & Governance Committee and was appointed the mutual’s Vice-Chair in 2023. She is the Society's first female Chair of the Board. Nemone’s background is in the equity capital markets sector of the City of London. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, and holds an MBA from Cranfield School of Management.

Nemone Wynn-Evans

Speaking about her appointment (which is subject to regulatory approval), Nemone said: “I am very much looking forward to working closely with our recently-appointed CEO, Barry Carter, as we develop a truly customer-centric organisation for our members. We have strong and ambitious plans for growth, with products and services that add real value to our members’ lives, and a strong desire to make our Society the most efficient and effective it can be.”

Reflecting on his distinguished term as Chair, Colin Franklin said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of Hinckley & Rugby for the last nine years. Hinckley & Rugby is a true mutual, rooted in its communities and with a singular focus of doing its best for its members. I am delighted that Nemone will now be leading the Society, and I know that it will continue to go from strength to strength under her leadership.”