Hinckley & Rugby Building Society wins award for Best Green Mortgage Lender

The award for Best Green Lender was presented to Hinckley & Rugby Building Society at the Financial Reporter Brokers’ Choice Awards. The prestigious event took place on Wednesday 5 June at Alexandra Palace, London.

In the Best Green Lender category, nominees were judged on their commitment to environmentally friendly operations and community initiatives, as well as their leadership in green lending.

Reacting to the award, Society CEO Barry Carter said: “We entered this award because we genuinely feel that we’re a leading light on the ‘green’ stage, and that we’re making a significant impact. Winning this award is a testament to the energy and dedication that my team has put into leading the way on green mortgages. Our own green agenda and commitment to local community initiatives are the beating heart of our Society, and to be recognised for our achievements is a proud moment for the whole team.”

During 2023, Hinckley & Rugby was featured in a TV documentary series – Finance Frontiers – which was produced to highlight environmental innovations in the financial sector. The Finance Frontiers team visited their head office to learn about all the positive changes they had made, and joined the Society’s green champions on one of their regular school visits. There, the team witnessed how the mutual engages with local primary-age children on green issues, supported by a retrofitted doll’s house.

Danny Cranie, Chief Customer Officer at Hinckley & Rugby, accepts award for Best Green Lender

The following video was used in the documentary, and highlights the Society’s many environmental initiatives: www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX9esEGjQWw

Also during 2023, Hinckley & Rugby formed a unique partnership with green retrofit specialist Retrogreen – a licensed TrustMark Scheme Provider. The partnership supports both residential and investment property owners to improve their property’s energy efficiency, and to raise their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating. The barrier of affordability is overcome by covering the full cost of green retrofitting through a lower-rate green mortgage. At every step – from start to finish and beyond – the customer is assisted and supported with expert guidance, ensuring that their home energy goals are fully realised. This ‘with you all the way’ approach is what sets the service apart.

Commenting on this, Head of Mortgages Laura Sneddon said: “We aim to be an all-inclusive partner to homeowners on their journey to a greener home. I’m so proud of our team for winning this award because we are all genuinely passionate about helping customers to improve the energy efficiency of their homes through green retrofitting. We feel in our hearts that we are making a real difference.”