Hinckley & Rugby supports seven deserving local charities with grants totalling over £25,000
The Foundation, which was launched in March 2022, was introduced to help local charities tackle important social issues facing their local communities by providing substantial financial donations and practical support where required.
The successful charities who have received grants this year are Carers Trust Heart of England, Green Towers Hinckley Club for Young People, Stand Against Violence, The Bodie Hodges Foundation, Hinckley Homeless Group, Feed the Hungry, and Lutterworth Hygiene Bank.
Representatives from the charities were invited to attend Hinckley & Rugby’s Annual General Meeting to receive their funds and to meet the team, and to discuss how the Society’s support will assist with their work.
Chloe Scanlan, Fundraising Officer from Feed the Hungry, said:
“The Society’s funding will support the renovation of an old mobile library, to be used as our second mobile foodbank/pantry, providing food, cleaning products, and hygiene items to those struggling with the increased cost of living. This new vehicle will enable us to support more local people in areas such as Rugby.”
Hinckley & Rugby CEO Barry Carter commented:
“The Foundation is a great way for us to have a meaningful and positive impact on our local communities. We’re committed to backing good causes in our neighbourhoods, and these charities provide a wide range of vital support that is hugely valuable to many local people.”
Pictured left to right at the presentation are: Donna Cox and Sarah Allsopp (Green Towers), Hayley Wheatley (Carers Trust), Ruth Johnson (Bodie Hodges), Katy Green (Leicestershire & Rutland Community Foundation), Barry Carter (Society CEO), Chloe Scanlan (Feed the Hungry), Tim Render (Hinckley Homeless Group), and Canon Gavin Kibble MBE (Feed the Hungry).
The window for charities to be considered for the following year will re-open in November; however, organisations can send an application at any time by visiting hrbs.co.uk/community-foundation.