Hiplok expands into new Leamington Spa HQ following record growth

British security brand Hiplok has moved into new, larger headquarters in Leamington Spa after reporting record growth, with sales up 20% year-on-year and products now sold in over 50 countries worldwide.

The relocation supports Hiplok’s expansion into motorcycle security and reflects the brand’s continued global growth.

Founded in 2009 by product designers John Abrahams and Ben Smith, Hiplok quickly made its mark with innovative world-first designs, including the ORIGINAL wearable bike lock in 2011 and the anti-angle grinder D1000 D lock in 2021. Today, Hiplok offers a full range of award-winning security solutions for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Hiplok’s new home, The Old School on Court Street, is a restored Grade II listed Victorian building brought back to life as part of the Leamington Creative Quarter regeneration programme. The move provides expanded design and operational facilities, supporting Hiplok’s ongoing commitment to in-house product development in the UK.

The Hiplok team at the company's new Leamington HQ

“We’ve been based in Warwickshire since day one, and it’s great to grow the business here,” said Ben Smith, Co-Founder of Hiplok. “The Old School gives us the space to keep designing and developing the strongest locks and smartest storage solutions for riders everywhere.”

“Every product starts here in Leamington, from the first sketches and prototypes to the final engineered design,” said John Abrahams, Co-Founder of Hiplok. “The new space lets us push innovation further, which is what Hiplok is known for worldwide.”

Initially focused on cycle security, Hiplok entered the motorcycle market in 2023 with its 1000 Series anti-angle grinder range of D locks and ground/wall anchors, earning industry praise for usability and performance.

Hiplok’s move to The Old School forms part of the wider Creative Quarter regeneration, which aims to attract and grow creative and design-led businesses in Leamington’s Old Town.

For more information about Hiplok and its full product range, visit www.hiplok.com.