Historic Coventry restaurant claims top prize for afternoon tea at Foodie Awards

A Coventry dining destination set within one of the city’s most historic landmarks has won a major regional food and drink award.

Tales of Tea, located inside the 700-year-old St Mary’s Guildhall, has been named the winner of the Afternoon Tea category at the 2025 Coventry & Warwickshire Foodie Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at King’s High School in Warwick, celebrated the very best in the region’s food, drink and hospitality scene, recognising artisan producers and chefs to bars, restaurants and street food operators.

Now in its fourth year, the Foodie Awards shine a spotlight on the people and businesses behind Coventry and Warwickshire’s hospitality industry.

Set within the guildhall’s atmospheric undercroft, Tales of Tea has grown to become one of the region’s most popular destinations for afternoon tea, blending carefully curated menus with a unique historic setting.

The venue, which is operated by No Ordinary Hospitality, picked up a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year for ranking in the top 10% of venues worldwide based on reviews.

The guildhall, which dates back to the 14th century, has become a key part of Coventry’s visitor economy since undergoing a major restoration in 2022, attracting guests from across the country.

Abi Moore, Heritage and Venue Manager at St Mary’s Guildhall, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have won this award.

“Tales of Tea has become such an important part of the guildhall’s offer, allowing guests to experience afternoon tea in one of the most historic and beautiful settings in Coventry.

“This award is a real credit to our fantastic kitchen and front-of-house teams who deliver an outstanding experience to all of our guests."

The Coventry & Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2025 featured businesses from across the region competing across 21 categories, from best restaurant and bar to artisan food, sustainability and community food heroes.

For more information about Tales of Tea and St Mary’s Guildhall, visit www.stmarysguildhall.co.uk