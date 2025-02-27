Historic sandwich shop in Bilton up for sale after serving customers for nearly a century

An iconic sandwich shop in Bilton that’s been a catering business for more than 80 years is up for sale.

Granny’s Sandwich Shop, housed within a Grade II listed Tudor building on The Green, is on the market through Christie & Co.

The current owners have built a business which has an established reputation for making and selling high-quality sandwiches, breads, pies, pasties, cakes and sweet treats, using locally sourced produce.

Described as ‘a local institution’, the current owners said: “Granny’s has been part of the community in Bilton for generations.

Granny’s Sandwich Shop. Picture: Christie & Co. Below: An old picture of the landmark property.

"We love that we frequently serve grandparents who came to Granny’s as children and now bring their grandchildren for treats. We aim to make every bite a comforting taste of home for our customers, young, old and everyone in between, whether they are at work or just enjoying a stroll to the village.”

Currently open six days a week, Granny’s Sandwich Shop offers takeaway and delivery service, and regularly caters for business lunches, family gatherings and community social events.

Granny’s is located in the heart of the village of Bilton on the green, surrounded by other local businesses, retailers, play areas, walking routes, and a village green, with its historic display of stocks last used in 1846.

The property is situated in a prominent roadside position, with a high level of passing trade and easy connections to nearby Rugby, and the building is recognised on the National Heritage List for England as a protected site.

Dean Woodhouse, Business Agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of Warwickshire’s history by purchasing a well-established business that has been recognised by locals in the village of Bilton for the best part of a century.

"Granny’s Sandwich Shop is an ideal business for someone looking to give up the standard, nine-to-five working day and take on the challenge of operating a lifestyle business.

“There is also a golden opportunity here for new owners to increase revenue by extending the trading hours, developing the delivery service and building new partnerships within the local business community.”

It’s being marketed with a leasehold of £125,000. For more information, visit https://www.christie.com/5813163/