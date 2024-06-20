Historic Warwick pub wins Midlands Traditional Pub of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday 17th June The Cape of Good Hope Pub in Warwick shot into the limelight yet again by winning the Traditional Pub of the Year Award for the the whole of the midlands out of nearly 4000 pubs in the midlands area. We're over the moon to be recognised for this award. We've been in the Good Beer Guide now for over 25 years. We're an independent freehouse with a great customer focused crew.

Welcome to The Cape of Good Hope. Known affectionately as ‘The Cape’. Steve Jury has owned the Cape for over 27 years and has a wealth of knowledge of the industry along with his wife Emma Jury, they are supported by Tom Buxton as the General Manager and Elle Mann assistant manager. Together we make a formidable team.

We are an independent freehold pub with no ties whatsoever and fiercely proud of it.

We will perpetually endeavour to keep it that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner Traditional Pub of the Year

If you've not discovered 'Warwicks Best Kept Secret' yet then you're in for a treat!

Based on The Grand Union Canal in Warwick, our historic Alehouse was built in 1798 and has loyally been serving the canal, locals and tourists alike ever since. Even Christmas Day we open for 2 hours just to offer our local community regulars a drink on us! We never close early and maintain a consistent opening and close for dependability. Also known locally as Warwicks Best Kept Secret, our esteemed establishment consistently embodies the quintessential spirit of a Traditional Pub, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere, exceptionally friendly service and a commitment to preserving and promoting Traditional Pub Culture.

A Local Treasure in its own right, The Cape of Good Hope provides a comfortable and authentic environment where patrons can gather, socialise and enjoy top-quality traditional ales amongst many other beverages paired with a backbone in Traditional pub grub done very well. We believe our dedication to upholding traditional values while also adapting to modern demands is, in todays hospitality climate, commendable in itself and sets us apart as a deserving candidate for this esteemed award.

One of 5 pubs chosen in Warwick by CAMRA for the Good Beer Guide (of which we have featured in over 25 times now) we are very proud of our cellar work and Ales. We offer 6 Cask lines with 3 of them being locally sourced and very popular and 3 guest lines showcasing new and upcoming beers and breweries from DDH DIPAs, milk stouts, hazy pales and vegan/gluten free delights and more. As well as our cask we offer 9 Draught lines that brings our line total to 15 covering every base. One of our Draught lines we keep as a guest line to showcase Sours, Hazy IPAs and other such crafty draught tipples. Our Regular beer loving trade helps us maintain 15 lines without waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Buxton GM & Ellen Mann Assistant GM

Being a longstanding part of our local hospitality community we maintain and converse in a group for all local pub owners and managers to quickly and privately discuss, help and engage with our peers. There is no malice competition amongst us. Happy to swap kegs and gas and keep one another in the loop with any trouble going around town helps reinforce us as an industry ambassador and advocate for the local pub scene. Once a week we’ll go round the local places to catch up over a pint and chat all things pub. Likewise seeing the local managers and owners come down to The Cape of Good Hope on their days off is affirming to say the least, after all ,who is the best judge of competition other than our peers of competition themselves. We faithfully support local businesses wherever we can. Its who we are. Buying from local breweries, local butchers, bakers, wine importers, printers, laundry service and more concretes our commitment to our locality and community.

Recently featuring on BBC radio for our efforts in dry January, The Detoxatini Alcohol free cocktail was a hit! Using house made ingredients such as Green tea extract and Cardamom syrup the plan is simple; to support our customers in their lifestyle choices by creating something different yet accommodating. Proudly supporting our patrons through dry January we have been told we have the largest low and no alcohol selection in the area and maintain this throughout the year not just for January. Alongside our widely accommodating drinks range, 0% CBD drinks are amongst them, we even have a dog menu. Yep! A Dog menu. Being a popular Canal side pub with lovely local walks intersecting us, we have many dogs and their owners, who tell us its (supposedly) the dog that drags them in, popping in for a swift one and a snack. The dog menu boasts healthy animal friendly treats, meals and drinks from Dog Beer to the Paw-star Martini.

We strive to significantly and regularly contribute to our local community, from sponsoring the towns Christmas lights, offering raffle prizes to our local schools and elderly homes throughout the year and a free quiz night bringing the local community together for a good old laugh. Additionally our parties, themed nights and special days throughout the year (which are renowned for a good time) reinforce and celebrate our rich heritage and the traditional pub experience.

Recognising we are an integral part of our local community, as pubs should be, through our events and contributions to the social fabric of Warwick we maintain a strong community presence. We firmly believe fostering a sense of belonging is key to a Traditional Community Pub hence we consistently use our #yourlocal hashtag. I believe this is probably equally apparent due to the number of nominations we had. Furthermore we offer a generous loyalty card scheme as a small way to say thanks to our dedicated customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When thinking of a Traditional Pub, one thing you may think of is an authentic atmosphere. The pub exudes a genuine, heartfelt and inviting ambience, capturing the essence of the Traditional British Pub. The original building, The front, is our Bar. With a fairly modern extension on the rear creating our lounge. Our interior reflects the history of the pub with authentic and historic Canal memorabilia, photographs of the pub through the ages, traditional wooden panelling reminiscent of a canal boat interior, with old and curious maps of the canal networks on the walls. Light splashes of colourful floral tributes painted by a traditional Local Canal boat artist reinforce the history and culture of our pub. We even have a long established traditional Rope and Fender Maker attached to the Pub serving canal users year long.

Proudly and consistently holding a 5 on our food rating and working closely with our local authorities gives us the confidence to proudly promote our traditional business. Clear in our reviews, our customers bolster our pride.

Evident in our classic offerings of well-poured pints, hearty pub-fare and a focus on community engagement, our commitment to tradition is unwavering.

After all, it’s long been said a key component to a Traditional British Pub is a Dave. We have 15!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having and maintaining a high level of commitment to our trade and culture must start at roots level thus we cultivate a positive and inclusive work culture for our staff, encourage open communication and recognise and reward our employees contributions. We offer apprenticeship schemes, regularly place our staff onto first aid courses, food safety & health safety courses, leadership courses and mixology classes to name a few. Offering professional development opportunities to our staff ensures we get them to be their best selves, enthuse there passion further and foster a sense of collaboration. In summer we all get on the canal and take a canal boat up the Hatton Flight and see if we can best last years time, have a drink, lunch and a good old laugh. We consider ourselves a Cape Family, not, Cape Staff.

The devotion of our Pub’s Staff, Management and Owners to maintaining the highest standards of excellence, along with our passion for preserving and promoting Traditional Pub Culture, makes The Cape of Good Hope, a Prime Winner for The Traditional Pub of The Year Award recognising the Pub’s outstanding contributions not only honouring its dedication but also inspiring other establishments to uphold the timeless traditions of The Classic British Pub.