Register
BREAKING

Ho! Ho! Ho! Green-fingered Santa arrives with festive cheer at garden centre near Rugby

“Families are advised to book a slot at Santa’s Grotto in advance”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas is steering his sleigh to a garden centre near Rugby ready to spread a little festive cheer.

Taking place on Thursday (November 23) at 4.30pm in Dobbies, Santa's arrival will mark the start of Santa’s Grotto season.

The big man will walk through the store, on the Straight Mile, Bourton-on-Dunsmore, greeting children and allowing families to capture photographs.

Most Popular
Santa meets the elves.Santa meets the elves.
Santa meets the elves.

Santa will then take residency at his bookable Grotto, and his elves will welcome children, leading them through an enchanting forest and enjoy craft activities before meeting Santa.

Families are advised to book a slot at Santa’s Grotto in advance. https://www.dobbies.com/rugby

Related topics:RugbyDobbiesStraight Mile