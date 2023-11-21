Ho! Ho! Ho! Green-fingered Santa arrives with festive cheer at garden centre near Rugby

“Families are advised to book a slot at Santa’s Grotto in advance”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas is steering his sleigh to a garden centre near Rugby ready to spread a little festive cheer.

Taking place on Thursday (November 23) at 4.30pm in Dobbies, Santa's arrival will mark the start of Santa’s Grotto season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big man will walk through the store, on the Straight Mile, Bourton-on-Dunsmore, greeting children and allowing families to capture photographs.

Santa meets the elves.

Santa will then take residency at his bookable Grotto, and his elves will welcome children, leading them through an enchanting forest and enjoy craft activities before meeting Santa.