Ho! Ho! Ho! Green-fingered Santa arrives with festive cheer at garden centre near Rugby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Father Christmas is steering his sleigh to a garden centre near Rugby ready to spread a little festive cheer.
Taking place on Thursday (November 23) at 4.30pm in Dobbies, Santa's arrival will mark the start of Santa’s Grotto season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The big man will walk through the store, on the Straight Mile, Bourton-on-Dunsmore, greeting children and allowing families to capture photographs.
Santa will then take residency at his bookable Grotto, and his elves will welcome children, leading them through an enchanting forest and enjoy craft activities before meeting Santa.
Families are advised to book a slot at Santa’s Grotto in advance. https://www.dobbies.com/rugby