Ho Ho Ho-ulton children invited to write letter to North Pole
Children living in Houlton are being asked to get into the spirit of the season by writing a letter to the North Pole.
Festive postboxes have been placed outside the marketing suite at Lovell’s Spectrum housing development, which is part of the Houlton community.
A letter template and festive activity pack can be downloaded through the QR code on the post boxes or through the Lovell Homes website.
One letter will be selected at random to win a £100 M&S voucher once entries have closed on December 15.
Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “Notes to the North Pole is all about bringing a sense of magic and joy to our communities, and allows youngsters to reflect on the true meaning of this time of year, including friendship and family.”