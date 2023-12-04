“We are also excited to spread a little festive cheer – especially given the cost of living crisis – and offering families the chance to win a voucher to spend in M&S”

Children living in Houlton are being asked to get into the spirit of the season by writing a letter to the North Pole.

Festive postboxes have been placed outside the marketing suite at Lovell’s Spectrum housing development, which is part of the Houlton community.

A letter template and festive activity pack can be downloaded through the QR code on the post boxes or through the Lovell Homes website.

One of the young residents sends a letter to the North Pole...with a little help from mum.

One letter will be selected at random to win a £100 M&S voucher once entries have closed on December 15.