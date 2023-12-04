Register
Ho Ho Ho-ulton children invited to write letter to North Pole

“We are also excited to spread a little festive cheer – especially given the cost of living crisis – and offering families the chance to win a voucher to spend in M&S”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 17:52 GMT
Children living in Houlton are being asked to get into the spirit of the season by writing a letter to the North Pole.

Festive postboxes have been placed outside the marketing suite at Lovell’s Spectrum housing development, which is part of the Houlton community.

A letter template and festive activity pack can be downloaded through the QR code on the post boxes or through the Lovell Homes website.

One of the young residents sends a letter to the North Pole...with a little help from mum.One of the young residents sends a letter to the North Pole...with a little help from mum.
One of the young residents sends a letter to the North Pole...with a little help from mum.

One letter will be selected at random to win a £100 M&S voucher once entries have closed on December 15.

Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “Notes to the North Pole is all about bringing a sense of magic and joy to our communities, and allows youngsters to reflect on the true meaning of this time of year, including friendship and family.”

