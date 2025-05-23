Holly Grange House achieves perfect 10/10 rating from residents and families

Operated by Danforth Care Homes, Holly Grange House sets a benchmark for excellence in care

Holly Grange House care home in Nuneaton has received a perfect 10/10 rating on carehome.co.uk, the UK’s leading care home feedback website where residents and their loved ones leave verified reviews.

This outstanding achievement reflects the care home's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, person-centred care in a warm and welcoming environment.

One review, left by the daughter of a resident at Holly Grange House, stated, ‘All the staff at Holly Grange House care home need to be recognised for their care, compassion and professionalism, which were all delivered to the highest standards I have seen in any care home.

Staff and residents celebrating their perfect score

‘The care provided was second to none and this was not exclusive to Dad, it was extended to his whole family…’

Another review, written by the son of a resident, said, ‘The facilities are superb, more like a luxury hotel than a care home. [Dad’s] room is beautifully furnished and quiet. The home includes several lounges, a hair salon, library, summer room, bar, movie theatre and balcony - all spotless, welcoming and very high quality.’

When asked what he thought of living at Holly Grange House, resident Ted Fussey (87), who moved in during December 2024, simply said, ‘It’s wonderful living here. I couldn’t be looked after any better.’

Helen Blundell, the General Manager at Holly Grange House, added, ‘We are absolutely delighted to receive this perfect rating. Every member of our team is passionate about creating a home where residents feel respected, valued, and cared for. This rating a reflection of the genuine relationships we build with everyone who calls Holly Grange House their home.’

You can find out more about Holly Grange House during the home’s weekly Cake and Coffee Afternoon, which takes place every Wednesday from 14:00 at the home on Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 0HJ.

For more information, call 02477 102293, email [email protected], or visit the home’s website.

Holly Grange House care home in Nuneaton offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Holly Grange House offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.