Holt Commercial acquires property for Lawton Tubes' £20m expansion

A leading commercial property agent in the Midlands has expressed his pride in supporting a deal which will see a manufacturer and supplier of copper tubing products expand in Coventry.

Peter Holt, a director of Holt Commercial – which has offices in Coventry and Birmingham, acted on behalf of Lawton Tubes in the acquisition of the former Sandvik plant in Torrington Avenue.

The property was on the market through an independent agent and attracted interest from a range of parties – including developers – but Holt Commercial managed to secure the deal for Lawton Tubes, which plans to invest in the site and create new jobs in the city.

The company recently unveiled ambitious plans for a £20 million cutting-edge new facility, which is just a few metres from its current headquarters in Torrington Avenue.

Peter Holt and Giles Lawton

The new development will see the creation of a 120,000 sq ft, two-storey facility that will house the company’s manufacturing, storage, and office operations.

Peter said: “I am immensely proud to have worked with Lawton Tubes to get this deal over the line.

“Of course, it is great to do any deal on behalf of a client but when you can see that it will mean investment and jobs in the city from a forward-thinking business that is firmly rooted in Coventry, it brings even more satisfaction.

“It’s taken over 12 months to get the deal done and there were, naturally, many interested parties in it but the fact we were acquiring it for an owner-occupier with such exciting plans made it a great deal all round for everyone.

“We wish everyone at Lawton Tubes every success for the future as it continues to grow and export around the world.”

Robert Lawton, of Lawton Tubes, said: “We are growing year-on-year and we needed more space.

“The opportunity to buy a property across the road from our headquarters was just too good to miss and we engaged Peter Holt to help support with the acquisition.

“We were thrilled to secure the property and we are looking forward to investing and creating a state-of-the-art facility that our team and, indeed, the whole city can be proud of.”