Home care service launches inclusive 'SupportZone' to help combat loneliness during the Euros

A Midlands-based home care service has launched its own inclusive fanzone to support England during the Euros – promoting social interaction and combating loneliness among its clients and the wider community.

Inspired by Asda’s ‘Nanzones’ and England’s 1-0 win over Serbia last night, New Age Care has introduced its own ‘SupportZone’ initiative. This inclusive space, located at its Leamington headquarters, welcomes individuals who would otherwise be watching the football alone to come together and enjoy the games in a supportive community setting.

New research has revealed that more than 1.9million over 65s will be watching the Euros alone this summer, with the number considerably higher across other age groups too. New Age Care’s SupportZone has been specially created for individuals to support their national football team, as well as offer support to those who would otherwise be watching the football alone at home.

The SupportZone will open 90 minutes before kick-off, providing an opportunity for socialising. It will broadcast England’s next two group games, as well as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the tournament, regardless of whether a home nation reaches those stages. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks.

New Age Care create a SupportZone for inclusive and safe football supporting

Samamtha Whittaker, Director at New Age Care, said: “We were delighted to hear about Asda’s ‘Nanzones’, as the idea aligns with our values of companionship and togetherness, but we were disheartened to hear that they were only opening three zones around the country. So, this got us thinking, and we were keen to bring the same concept to the Midlands, and open it up to anyone who may be watching football alone, not just the elderly.

“With traditional fanzones and pubs often characterised by large crowds and loud noises, our SupportZone offers a safe and warm hub for people to enjoy football in a more relaxed setting. We look forward to welcoming our regular clients, and anyone from the wider community who might need some companionship to cheer on the football with!”

New Age Care excels in community engagement, having launched its Wednesday Activity Club and Sunday Lunch Club earlier this year. The Wednesday sessions have seen visits from a financial expert, a session with a voice coach, a visit from the fire service, and a police fraud squad talking about scam prevention – providing the elderly with skills and knowledge to help navigate later life, and a chance to socialise with people in similar circumstances.

