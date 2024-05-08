Homebuilder helps Rainbows unit at Lillington Free Church in Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their first opportunity to wear them was at the Woollies and Wellies County Event at Lower Drayton Farm in September where they enjoyed attractions such as a soft play area, pedal karts, and a chance to meet guinea pigs, meerkats, and reptiles.

Rainbows Unit Leader Dawn Clutton said: “The hi-vis jackets ensured the girls were visible at all events. The girls had a fabulous time at the County Event, and I was grateful to be able to spot them more easily because they were wearing the hi-vis jackets that Bellway kindly gave us the grant for. I would like to thank them for giving us £60 towards the cost and for supporting their local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn explained that the Rainbows, Brownies, and Guides are offered many opportunities by both Warwickshire Girl Guiding and Midlands Region.

National World

She said: “We, as volunteers, follow the Girl Guiding ethos that through fun, friendship, challenge and adventure we empower girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference to their local community.”

Members of the Rainbows unit take part in fun activities and games and can earn skills builder badges through activities such as nature and first aid. The group has 16 members, as well as two Young Leaders, two Leaders in Training, a Unit Helper and two qualified Leaders.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “The Rainbow unit at Lillington Free Church is providing fantastic opportunities for girls to have fun, try new things and get involved in their community, as a local housebuilder, we were keen to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important hi-vis jackets are on a building site, so it was fitting that we helped them out with hi-vis gear that makes it easier for the unit volunteers and leaders to keep them safe when they are out at an event.”