Homebuilder helps Warwickshire pupils weave bonds of friendship

In recognition of Anti-Bullying Week (13th to 17th November), Barratt Homes tasked pupils at Lighthorne Heath Primary School in Leamington Spa with creating their own friendship bracelets.

Anti-Bullying Week, founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable them to live happy and healthy lives.

The friendship bracelet craft sets were donated by the housebuilder to encourage the children to build lasting bonds with their classmates and use teamwork when creating the bracelets.

The school, located near the housebuilder’s Aston Grange development on Banbury Road in Upper Lighthorne, were delighted to receive the donation to promote positivity and encourage children to form lifelong friendships.

Two students at Lighthorne Heath Primary School with their friendship bracelets

Rachel Hartley, Class Teacher at Lighthorne Heath Primary School, said: “The children have been very excited to create friendship bracelets using the excellent kits, as well as learning about the importance of being kind. They worked together to create some lovely designs with positive messages.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We hope that by donating these friendship bracelets, we have encouraged the children at Lighthorne Heath Primary School to look out for one another.

“Anti-Bullying Week is such an important initiative, and we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”