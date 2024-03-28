Hop into Rugby shopping centre with your little Easter bunnies for free fun this weekend

Hop to Rugby Central this weekend for free Easter fun.

There’s face-painting in the centre tomorrow (Good Friday) and on Saturday, March 30, there’s arts and craft sessions.

The activities take place between 11am and 3pm; the Easter rabbits will be roaming at the following times Saturday: 11am -11.45am; 12.30pm – 1.15pm and 2.15pm – 3pm.

