Families are invited to hop into Rugby town centre for free Easter fun.

An Easter trail is being run by Rugby First in partnership with town centre businesses from Tuesday, April 15, to Saturday, April 26, excluding Sundays and Mondays.

The hunt is suitable for bunnies of all ages with tasty treats to pick up along the way.

Collect the map and clues from Rugby Visitor Centre (in the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum), between 11am and 3pm, for a chance to win some yummy Easter treats.

Meet the Easter bunny in Rugby town centre.

The trail will take around an hour to complete.

Businesses taking part in the Easter trail include: Mala Beds, Hunts Bookshop, Steki 36, The Copper Tree, Don’t Tell Mum, Dr Noodles, The Brownie Addict, Jean’s Flowers, The Scrum, Abraxas, Izzy Loops, Stella Interiors, Eliza Doolittle, Wild & Free, Terracotta, Salters, La Bella Boutique, Rugby Electrical, Hey Day and The Annex Studios.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “The Easter trail along with the other Easter activities Rugby First is running in partnership with other town centre businesses is a great way to bring families into the town centre while at the same time supporting and raising awareness of what Rugby town centre has to offer.

"Similar events have proved popular, as well as a lot of fun for those taking part, including the businesses.”

For further information visit www.rugbyfirst.org or call (01788) 569436.