Hop till you drop with Peter Rabbit and friends at Rugby's fun Easter trail
Call into Hunt’s Bookshop between March 23 and April 6
Children are invited to hop into spring with Peter Rabbit for an Easter hunt in Rugby.
Peter Rabbit and his friends Jemima Puddle-Duck, Squirrel Nutkin and Benjamin Bunny are inviting people to take part in fun activities and get tasty treats along the way.
To get involved, visit Hunt’s Bookshop, 9 High Street, between this Saturday (March 23) and Saturday, April 6 (excluding Sundays and April 1). Telephone (01788) 551867 for more information.