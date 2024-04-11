Hospital fight pays off for family who campaigned for elderly Rugby patient's vital hip operation
The family of an elderly Rugby patient who was in agony and unable to walk say their fight to bring her surgery forward has paid off.
Jean Morgan, 85, looked set to be discharged after being admitted to Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross on March 10.
Her daughter, Annette Kinsella, claimed she was told her case was a low priority for a hip replacement by UHCW.
The family were prepared to pay for Jean to have the surgery done privately.
"Mum has now had her surgery,” Annette said.
"We're not quite out of the woods yet, but we're much further on.”
She said the orthopaedic specialist at UHCW took less than five minutes to reprioritise Jean.
Annette added: “We are really pleased that she has been correctly assessed, but I am shocked at the scale of the battle it took to get here.”
A spokesman for UHCW Trust said: “UHCW NHS Trust aims to provide the highest standards of patient care and continues to reduce waiting times for surgery.”