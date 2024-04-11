Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of an elderly Rugby patient who was in agony and unable to walk say their fight to bring her surgery forward has paid off.

Jean Morgan, 85, looked set to be discharged after being admitted to Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross on March 10.

Her daughter, Annette Kinsella, claimed she was told her case was a low priority for a hip replacement by UHCW.

Jean Morgan.

The family were prepared to pay for Jean to have the surgery done privately.

"Mum has now had her surgery,” Annette said.

"We're not quite out of the woods yet, but we're much further on.”

She said the orthopaedic specialist at UHCW took less than five minutes to reprioritise Jean.

Annette added: “We are really pleased that she has been correctly assessed, but I am shocked at the scale of the battle it took to get here.”